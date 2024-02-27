Hairdressing specialist receives £5k grant from Walsall Business Support

Hipster Group is a family-run business with 25 employees that was established in Walsall in 2017. It is co-owned by Amanda Pyne and her son Daniel, who operate four hair salons, including two in Walsall, one in Willenhall and another in Sutton Coldfield.

Hipster Group also provide industry-leading training in the sector, ranging from short bespoke courses to full City & Guilds NVQ level 2 and level 3 courses, for people looking to improve their skills or develop entirely new ones as a beginner.

The Walsall Business Support grant will fund equipment that will enable Hipster to offer more training and apprenticeships to people wanting to develop careers in hairdressing. The money will also help to fund marketing, including print materials and social media advertising.

Hipster Group director Amanda Pyne commented: “Providing training opportunities is something we are passionate about as a business. As well as running courses, we like to provide students from nearby schools and the local community with taster sessions in hairdressing so that they get a feel for working in the industry.

“Training up more hairdressers and barbers will not only help our company with staffing but other hair salons too, as there are few other local businesses offering apprenticeships in hairdressing and barbering.

“The funding will also help us to market our business more, which will help us expand and raise awareness of the training opportunities we have available.”

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

WBS board member Rob Colbourne OBE said: “Walsall Business Support offers grants for businesses looking to bring growth, skills and employment to the borough of Walsall, with the aim of benefitting as many local people as possible.

“We are really pleased to be able to support Hipster Group. The business has gone from strength to strength in Walsall and is committed to educating and employing local people.

“The training they provide helps to create employment opportunities and support business growth, which is great for the town of Walsall. We wish them every success in the future.”

Walsall Business Support can provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall. Using an online application form on the WBS website, bids for financial support can be submitted by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills.