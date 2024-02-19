Lidl recalls cookies over possible presence of metal pieces

Customers who recently purchased Tower Gate cookies from the budget supermarket have been warned not to eat the product and return them to the store for a full refund, as they may contain pieces of metal.

The affected products are triple chocolate soft baked cookies, lemon soft baked cookies and chocolate chip cookies.

The triple chocolate cookies weigh 210g and have a use by date of December 12, 2024.

The lemon soft baked cookies also weigh 210g and have a use by date of December 13, 2024.

And the chocolate chip cookies weigh 150g and have a use by date of December 14, 2024.

The product recall poster read: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to the potential presence of metal, which may cause injury.

"If you have bought one of the above products we advise you not to eat them.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation."

Lidl's customer services can be contacted on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566.