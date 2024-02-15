Major makeovers of 150 Poundland and Dealz stores starts

The ‘Project Evo’ transformations will see each of the stores get a top-to-bottom refresh making them the best and most up-to-date Poundland or Dealz stores they can be.

The refresh will be the first significant investment in the majority of these stores for more thar five years as both customer aisles and staff areas get a major renovation.

Contractors are already on site in 11 locations across the UK and Ireland so stores can be relaunched over the next fortnight.

The total number of stores transformed under the programme will reach 42 by Easter.

Project Evo work varies from store-to-store.

Each will offer customers the most comprehensive ranges that can be accommodated in the location, including chilled and frozen food, and the very latest clothing and homewares ranges from Poundland’s parent company Pepco.

As part of the transformation, the stores will also get fresh signage, flooring and lighting

Poundland’s director of property services Alan Smallman said: “Project Evo represents a significant investment in a substantial number of stores to make them brilliant places to shop and work.

“Over the past five years we’ve transformed our offer for customers, adding extensive ranges of clothing, homewares, chilled and frozen food.

“We’re now embarking on a programme that will show off those ranges in a modern and bright environment that’s easy to shop, navigate and checkout.

“We look forward to bringing our best offer to these 150 stores over the coming months.”

Earlier this month Poundland confirmed that it had begun a complete overhaul of its general merchandise ranges that would see it introduce 2,000 new lines across all its 850-plus stores in the UK and Ireland.

It has also completed makeovers in 11 former Wilko stores in England and Wales and by August almost one in five of Poundland’s stores, will have received a refresh.