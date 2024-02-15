Ladder for the Black Country: Opportunities in construction

In partnership with Ladder for The Black Country partner Salutem they started to deliver groundwork apprenticeships based at the head office in Aston, Birmingham.

The purpose-built apprenticeship academy has facilities for classroom learning and a workshop to learn practical skills, such as pipe laying and bricklaying.

McDermotts strives to recruit at least five new apprentices every year and many have continued their careers in the industry as qualified groundworkers, machine operators and engineers.

Seven years ago, McDermotts advocated Salutem’s growth in recruiting apprentices for other groundwork and bricklaying companies. Through the apprenticeship academy, Salutem now trains more than 30 apprentices each year and the groundwork apprenticeship programme has achieved a 96 per cent pass rate. Salutem engage with similar-minded local employers who are committed to the time and effort required to train apprentices.

Salutem recruits young people on behalf of local construction companies to undertake an 18-month apprenticeship where they are taught to lay bricks, slabs, drainage, concreting, slabbing, block paving and edging.

Having a 96 per cent pass rate many of their apprentices have progressed into site supervision and engineering roles.

If you are interested in applying for an apprenticeship or an employer thinking about looking to recruit an apprentice call Emily on 07701 353881 or email emily.humphrey@salutem.co.uk