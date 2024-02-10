New Superdrug store to open in West Bromwich next week creating 35 jobs

The new 8,000 sq ft store is opening on Monday, February 12 in New Square Shopping Centre.

It will offer health and beauty products and everyday toiletries.

There will also be a fragrance counter and beauty studio area where customers can access professional treatments including eyebrow piercing and nail services.

It will offer NHS Pharmacy First services as well as access to health advice.

Shoppers will be able to sign up to Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard to collect points to redeem on future purchases.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We are delighted to share the news of a new store in West Bromwich, allowing us to continue growing the presence of Superdrug in the West Midlands. We are confident that local customers will love and welcome the new store as it offers a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, a nurse clinic, and a professional beauty studio.”

Jackie Clay, centre manager for New Square Shopping Centre, added: “With its winning blend of beauty, health and fragrance, Superdrug is a perfect complement to the existing mix of fashion and lifestyle brands on offer at New Square. We’re so excited for them to open and know that the new store will go down a storm with our customers.”

Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 9am to 7pm and Sundays 11am to 5pm.