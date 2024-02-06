Keon Homes brings in 2024 with £28m of new deals

One of the fastest growing developers of affordable housing and Extra Care schemes has built on a record-breaking 2023 by unlocking three crucial sites in Coventry, Nuneaton and Wolverhampton that will see it build a 150-strong mixture of houses and apartments.

The Burntwood-based company, which has taken on 14 new people to cope with the increase in demand, has also agreed its first partnership with Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust.

This will see it construct 65 new homes, a sports pavilion and football pitches for the community as part of the local authority's “Our Future City” plans.

Matt Beckley, head of development at Keon Homes, commented: “These latest deals underline our ability to find land, securing planning and then, using strong relationships with housing associations, develop schemes that makes a real difference to local people.

“The region is crying out for more affordable housing, and, with these recent wins, we are now programmed to start eight sites this year, delivering 300 new homes in total.

“This will include working with our existing partners, such as Midland Heart and Walsall Housing Group, not to mention first projects for the Black Country Housing Group, Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust and Citizen Housing.”

He continued: “This is more just than bricks and mortar. We are using the latest construction techniques and the strength of our local supply chain to regenerate brownfield sites into communities where individuals, couples and families can enjoy living.”

2023 was a transformational year for Keon Homes, with the company celebrating its fifth birthday and securing its first two Extra Care schemes.

This started with a £15m deal with Wrekin Housing Group to deliver a scheme of 70 properties and a host of communal facilities.

Situated just a ten-minute walk into Newport, Queenswood is set to provide high quality living space and wraparound care and support for people over the age of 55, offering a mix of one and two-bed apartments, private gardens, and a café.

This was quickly followed by the £28m ‘Streethay’ development in Lichfield with Sanctuary Group, a project that will see the company build 138 plots in total, comprising 60 bungalows and a 78-bed Extra Care scheme.

Mr Beckley added: “Our mission is all about ‘Doing the Right Thing’ and that flows throughout the business, from the way we treat our staff and the way we develop our supply chains to the way we forge exceptionally strong partnerships with Housing Associations and our other client partners.

“This has seen us successfully complete 14 sites and 400 plots in just five years, with a secured £103m pipeline of deals in place. Importantly, in the most recent Best Workplaces List survey, 100 per cent of Keon Homes employees stated that we are a great place to work.”

Warren Bolton, director at Keon Homes, added: “Our sector is experiencing a raft of challenges and there will be some casualties this year. That is why we are seeing strong demand for our services, as we have strong financial backing and a proven track record of delivering high quality affordable housing and extra care schemes.”