Amazon sales up 14pc in final quarter of 2023
Amazon saw sales jump 14 per cent in the final quarter of 2023.
By John Corser
Published
The online retail business was helped by a rise in Christmas spending worldwide.
In the three months to the end of December it achieved total sales of £133.2 billion.
Advertising revenue was up 27 per cent to £11.4bn.
Amazon, which cut around 27,000 jobs worldwide in 2023, opened its new West Midlands fulfilment centre at Minworth, near Sutton Coldfield, in October. It employs 1,400 there.
Its site at Rugeley is due to close on March 3.