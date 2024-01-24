Nine Tile Choice stores reopen for trading

Bilston-based Tile Choice ceased trading on January 12.

Roderick Butcher and Richard Goodwin of Birmingham-based Butcher Woods were appointed as administrators on January 15.

The stores that have reopened are those at Millfields Road, Ettingshall where Tile Choice also has its headquarters at Crown House.

The stores at Cannock, Kidderminster and Walsall are also back in action along with those in Birmingham, Burton upon Trent, Coventry, Derby and Worcester.

The other nine stores including Lichfield, Shrewsbury, Telford, Walsall and West Bromwich are still closed.

No one was available at Butcher Woods to explain the decision to resume trading.

Tile Choice, founded in 1991, employed 116 people in June 2022.