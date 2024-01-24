Construction business near Stafford enters administration with seven redundancies

Tim Bateson and Ryan Grant from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Enrok Construction on Tuesday, January 23.

The family-run business has its head office at Dunston Business Village between Stafford and Penkridge.

Over recent months, the company has faced several challenges including the insolvency of a key supplier along with delays to key contracts that has led to increasing cashflow pressure. In view of this, the directors concluded that insolvency was unavoidable and as such, took the difficult decision to seek the appointment of administrators.

With the company no longer able to trade, the joint administrators made seven of the eight employees redundant immediately following their appointment.

Mr Bateson, a director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “The building and construction sector continues to face a number of headwinds, including persistent cost inflation and material shortages which have had the effect of eroding the thin margins that are so often seen in competitive fixed price contracts.

“Our intention is to assist the employees that have unfortunately been made redundant whilst we seek to realise the assets of the Company, including exploring any interest in the Company’s live contracts.”

Enrok, which started out in Derbyshire opened its second office at Dunston in December 2022 to meet increased client demand in the West Midlands.

The company had seen strong growth in 2022.

Jordan Mallisch was the managing director of Enrok Construction.