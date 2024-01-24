Alstom sales up as train services agreement extended

It has extended a trains services agreement with CrossCountry.

For the third quarter to the end of December sales were up 2.6 per cent to £3.7 billion.

Orders were up 5.8 per cent to £4.7 billion.

For the first nine months of 2023-2024 orders are down 8.7 per cent at £11.9bn with sales up 4.1 per cent to £10.9bn.

Chairman and chief executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said: “Alstom delivered strong levels of order intake during the third quarter, on the back of positive market momentum in services and systems. We are relentlessly focused on the operational action plan to generate cash in the second half of the year, notably through improved production and working capital efficiency."

Over the three months, orders for services, signalling and systems reached 84 per cent of the total order intake and 66 per cent over the nine months.

In the UK, Alstom has signed an eight-year extension to its train services agreement with CrossCountry. With this contract extension, valued at around £813 million, Alstom will continue to maintain, overhaul, service and clean CrossCountry’s Voyager and Super Voyager fleet until 2031.