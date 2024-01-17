Landmark Wolverhampton retail property on sale for £2 million plus

With a price tag in excess of £2 million, the purpose-built store on a corner site at 25-26 Dudley Street has a unique exterior with floor to ceiling glass frontages and a distinctive glassed tower.

It is currently let to the clothing fashion chain and generates £150,000 per annum in passing rent.

The sale is freehold subject to the existing tenancy. River Island has a renewed two-year lease until March 24, 2025.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a prominent retail property, just opposite the entrance to the city’s popular Wulfrun Centre, with a strong retailer as tenant.

“That makes it a prime freehold retail investment and we anticipate considerable interest from institutional and private investors. We are looking for offers in excess of £2 million.”

The substantial building is a corner unit with return frontage and extends to around 9,419 sq ft.

With its attractive and unique exterior, it has been fitted out internally by River Island to the company’s usual corporate style and is predominantly open plan with ancillary areas. The accommodation extends over basement, ground and first floors.

The ground floor sales area extends to 3,409 sq ft, the basement office and stock area is 2,650 sq ft and the first floor sales area covers 3,359 sq ft.

Mr Mattin added: “Wolverhampton has a population of approximately 260,000 and is one of the top 10 growing economies in the UK – making this an excellent investment opportunity."

Further details are available from James Mattin on 0121 524 1172 or via email at jmattin@bondwolfe.com