New retailer to create 100 jobs with Merry Hill store opening in part of the old Debenhams site

The Australian-owned lifestyle, technology and entertainment retailer has more than 300 shops in eight countries.

Harvey Norman Merry Hill, involves a multi-million investment. The store will offer a selection of luxury furniture, including sofas, dining sets, as well as outdoor furniture.

A range of homeware products will also be on offer, including a huge array of home appliances, audio visual, and technology products.

Harvey Norman will take a significant portion of the former Debenhams, where it will join German-born experience and community driven fitness operator, XTRAFIT. Due to open in the summer, XTRAFIT offer premium fitness at an accessible price point.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We’re delighted to share the news that global lifestyle, technology, and entertainment brand, Harvey Norman, are coming to Merry Hill. Alongside the UK debut from fitness operator XTRAFIT, Harvey Norman will occupy much of the former Debenhams space in a store experience unique to Merry Hill.

“With a wide range of homewares, furniture and appliances, the store will have something for everyone, including cameras for budding photographers, kitchen equipment for foodies, and the latest big brand TVs, smartphones, consoles, and laptops, for tech enthusiasts.