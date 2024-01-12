Workshop on exit strategies in Oldbury

Crowe is holding a workshop and seminar for business owners, business leaders and finance directors at the firm’s Midlands office at Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, on Thursday, January 25 from 08am to 10am

The free event – Exit Strategies and Debt Solutions – will be presented by Crowe staff with experience of working with small and medium-sized businesses over many years.

Andy Kay, corporate finance partner, said: “We understand that business leaders benefit most from working with an external advisor to plan an exit strategy.

“We can help to equip you and your business with the knowledge, tools and expertise you need, and we hope you will join us at this seminar to help you plan a departure from your business.”

He will be joined by Julie More, director debt advisory. She said: “We will be covering how best you can plan your exit and the options available to you for exiting your business.

“We will also discuss the funding options available to you.”

Interested parties can register at https://crowe1.co.uk/s/13c4771b5a08d64915736995fb6f950c7d2f6466/h=ff00bbe191135da905f1fb685b488f9db246b873 or call 0121 543 1900.