Four-year IT partnership goes from strength to strength

Wordsley-based Stourflex and IT experts Minster Micro entered into a partnership in 2020, with the team from Kidderminster’s Minster Micro taking steps to overhaul and integrate Stourflex’s sales, stock, customer relations, accounting and payroll software on the Pegasus platform.

Four years on, and Stourflex has announced the expansion of its office and warehouse facility following a significant period of growth and increased turnover, with improved customer relations through its new customer relationship management system, and a better management of stock and sales performance.

Paul Taylor, head of sales at Minster Micro, said: “Since 2020 we’ve worked extremely hard to understand Stourflex, it’s people, its systems and its ways of working. That process has paid dividends as it allowed us to advise and implement a range of IT solutions, remove old legacy systems, and introduce modern software which we knew would improve the company’s efficiency and help fulfil their growth plans.

“It has been a tremendous relationship and to see Stourflex expanding even further at their Wordsley premises to accommodate their growth is brilliant. We’re proud of the role we have played and how our support has given the team confidence during their expansion.”

Mike Garrington, managing director of Stourflex added: “Four years ago we knew we lacked a proper integration of our outdated systems. Our sales, accounts, payroll and stock systems simply weren’t joined up but after advice and Paul’s real dedication to solving our issues we are now ready for the future.

“When you look at where we are now, the difference is night and day. The new system has allowed for far improved customer relations through the CRM system, the better management of our stock, and vast improvements in how we track sales performance. Our partnership with Paul and the team at Minster Micro really has been a gamechanger for us.”

Minster Micro has more than 40 years’ experience of supporting a range of businesses and sectors. The company is a recognised cyber security specialist and also offers a full suite of IT support services for SMEs and larger organisations. It also supplies business management, manufacturing, CRM, payroll and HR software, training and implementation.