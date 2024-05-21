Wolf Pack full as logistics firm agrees deal

A chilled food firm has agreed a deal with leading property developer Barberry Industrial, Knight Frank Investment Management and Local Pensions Partnership Investment.

Romac Logistics is launching a new hub in the region after signing a 15-year lease on the 113,470 sq ft warehouse, speculatively developed by Belbroughton-based Barberry.

The building formed one of three new units totalling 224,000 sq ft on a 12-acre site known as Wolf Pack at Hilton Cross Business Park.

Romac Logistics is a leading chilled and ambient food and drink third-party logistics specialist with a mission to provide high-quality, end-to-end, reliable and cost-effective solutions to customers. Formed in 2018, it has established itself as a rapidly growing business, offering first-class service.

The company’s new distribution centre has been built to a market leading high specification.

Barberry appointed main contractor Benniman Construction to build Wolf Pack.

Barberry acquired the site from South Staffordshire Council for an undisclosed sum.

Knight Frank Investment Management acquired the site for its client Local Pensions Partnership Investment in 2022 with a forward committment to buy the completed buildings and has since worked with Barberry to secure lettings over all three units.

Jon Robinson, development director at Barberry Industrial, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Romac Logistics to our highly successful speculative development at Wolf Pack. Romac is a very ambitious company and is bringing investment and new jobs to the West Midlands. We are very pleased to have them as another high-quality Barberry customer.”

He added: “In creating Wolf Pack, we have delivered a market leading speculative development in the form of a new, Grade A industrial and logistics hub in Wolverhampton and all three units are now fully let.

“Our new buildings are built with sustainability credentials in mind that will benefit Romac by reducing occupational costs and fulfilling many environmental, social and corporate governance ratings in measuring the sustainability and social impact of our buildings. We continue to provide the much-needed quality accommodation for businesses to expand their operations within the West Midlands, securing employment and creating new jobs.”

Romac Logistics’ owner Rob McAdoo said: “This strategic move represents a significant milestone in Romac Logistics’ journey and reflects our commitment to providing pioneering and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We are confident in our ability to contribute positively to the local economy and we look forward to leveraging this high specification facility to further expand our operations and growth in this strategic location.”

John Styles, of KFIM, said: “This investment was part of a program of upgrading our logistics portfolio to meet modern sustainability and occupier requirements. We are pleased to have formed another productive developer relationship with Barberry, who have demonstrated their ability to deliver very high quality buildings and to access the occupier market in the Midlands.”

Steve Jaggers, of JLL, said: “It was a pleasure working with Romac Logistics, Barberry and KFIM to secure the final letting at the Wolf Pack development. Being situated just off junction 1 of the M54, the scheme has excellent road links to the wider West Midlands and North-West motorway networks and is ideal for an operation such as Romac Logistics. I’m sure they will be a real asset to the estate and local area.”

Barberry Industrial and KFIM have previously completed lettings of units one and two at Wolf Pack. Unit one has been let to the Fablink Group – a UK based manufacturer specialising in metal pressings, operator cab assemblies, fuel and hydraulic tanks and complex structures as well as ‘clean build’ of vehicle assemblies. Fablink agreed a 15-year lease on a 62,283 sq ft warehouse. Unit two has been let to specialist copper stockholder and manufacturer Metelec, which has agreed a 25-year lease on the 47,973 sq ft warehouse. The joint letting agents were Harris Lamb, Bulleys and JLL.

Barberry has a 2.4 million sq ft industrial/logistics development pipeline with a gross development value of more than £395 million. The company has over 500 acres of strategic residential and employment development land across 17 sites under its control and a growing income producing commercial and residential portfolio.