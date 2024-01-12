Up to £1,000 cashback for first time buyers with new West Brom mortgage

It is available to anyone buying a new home.

The mortgage, which has an interest rate of 5.34 prcent, is available to buyers with as little as a fiver per cent deposit and the building society will pay up to £1,000 cashback to the buyers’ solicitors with the loan amount on the day of completion.

The product launch comes just two months after the West Brom announced it had increased its maximum residential mortgage term to 40 years, up from 35, to help its customers make their monthly payments more manageable.

Gareth Madeley, head of product, said: “Buying a house is expensive so we’re really pleased to be able to offer buyers with smaller deposits up to £1,000 cashback, to support with the costs of moving home.

“The cashback, along with our competitive interest rates, will help to make buying a home more affordable for many. This product is just one in a range that we have so speak to your broker or pop in to one of our branches to find out what product’s right for you.”