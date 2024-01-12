Ladder for the Black Country: PTP answers call for help

After being approached by the Department for Work and Pensions and several local schools enquiring if such a course could be tailored for adults to meet a lack of teaching assistants, PTP stepped up..

After running a pilot course for eight unemployed people, all eight were offered employment.

Paulina Woloszko, who attended the pilot course, said: “Everything is going very well for me when it comes to working at JP. When I started working, I was an assistant educational practitioner, and currently I am a lead educational practitioner. I am very happy with my job and the people I work with. Everyone is great. I would like to recommend Performance Through People and the training programme they offer. Thanks to them, I gained the necessary knowledge to develop my professional career, and I met wonderful people. The entire programme is very professional, and you can always count on support from the whole team.”

The DWP, West Midlands Combined Authority, and other major stakeholders have expressed their support for the continuation of the project. There is currently a shortage of teaching assistants in the region, and this type of programme is an excellent opportunity to progress people into a career in education and further progression into more advanced roles within the education sector.

If you are interested in finding out more about this course please call 03332 408302 or e-mail info@ptp-training.co.uk