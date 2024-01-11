Restaurant seeking buyer as closing date announced amid spiralling costs

The Courtyard in Wombourne, at Walkers Way, off the High Street, is now seeking a buyer to take the restaurant 'to the next phase'.

Simon Ward, who runs the bistro-style eatery with wife Louise, said the restaurant was no longer financially viable for them to continue amid rising food and energy bills, while customer numbers have also fallen.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "It is with great sadness that today we announce that The Courtyard will be closing in March.

"We have not entered into this decision lightly and appreciate that it’s not just us that it affects, we have an amazing team around us and many loyal customers who have become friends. We are so sorry to have to take this decision but feel there is no alternative.