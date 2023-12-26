Peter Kakkoufa, who runs Pedmore Fish Bar, on Queensway, Wollescote, has announced that the takeaway is set to rebrand in the new year to help combat the rising cost of ingredients.

Pedmore Fish Bar was started in 1978 by Peter's father, Louie, and will become PK's in early 2024, undergoing a full menu change to help stay afloat during the cost of living crisis.

The announcement was made on social media last weekend, and now Mr Kakkoufa has opened up about the change which will mean no more fish after December 30.

He said: "This is very exciting for us, but it's definitely a bit scary - it has been a chip shop for such a long time. We are really excited for the future though.

"The circumstances have just forced us into this position. The cost of fish and oil and the cost of electricity, it's all through the roof. I think the Government needs to step up and do something for small businesses like us."