GMS Group appoint experienced security engineer to support business growth

Dave Williams joined Tividale-based GMS with over 30 years’ experience in the electrical, fire and security sector.

Dave spent the last eight years of his career in a similar role, where he was responsible for overseeing security installation projects for a number of corporate and government contracts.

He brings to GMS a wealth of knowledge and experience of CCTV, intruder, and all major fire alarm systems.

In his role with GMS, Dave will be responsible for providing new and existing clients with tailored security solutions. Dave will oversee the installation, maintenance and commissioning of CCTV, access control, intruder and fire alarm systems.

Dave said: “GMS is a company with a great reputation, and I have seen them grow substantially in recent years.

“Neil Male is a great leader and his involvement in charities and local good causes was one of the things that attracted me to the role.

“It is an exciting time to join as the business grows. I like new challenges and I hope to use my knowledge and experience to support the growth of existing clients as well as promote GMS to new audiences.”

Chief executive Neil Male added: “We are delighted to welcome Dave to the team with his wealth of security systems experience.

“Dave has extensive knowledge across a range of sectors which will be beneficial to supporting our growth plans for the future.”

The new appointment comes on the back of leading fire safety expert Dave Cutts joining the board as non-executive director having worked for Jaguar Land Rover for 36 years in security and prevention, latterly in the position of global fire protection manager with responsibility for all facilities operated worldwide by the leading car brand.GMS has built a reputation as an innovative group of security specialist companies, delivering practical solutions based on trust, integrity and reliability through joined-up services.

The company, established in1997, employs 500 staff delivering security solutions across the UK for leading brands including JLR, Aston Martin, CEMEX UK, Neovia, Kerry Foods and AF Blakemore & Son.

GMS has delivered an extended period of growth, securing a number of new clients including becoming the Midlands and Gloucester partner for Colliers, a global leader in corporate real estate services and investment management company, covering landmark sites including Birmingham Wholesale Market.

GMS successfully supported the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and won Apprentice of the year and best marketing campaign at the 2022 Express & Star Business Awards.