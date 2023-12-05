AIM for Gold scheme helps Holloway Plastics secure grant funding

Holloway Plastics has been based in Walsall since 1970.

The council’s business growth team worked with Holloway Plastics to help them access funding through the AIM for GOLD scheme, securing a grant of just over £11,400. The grant covered half the cost of a project to purchase and install new software, a new website and a server to aid business growth.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “Holloway Plastics is a great example of business productivity and growth in Walsall. I’m delighted that our business growth team has been able to support them to diversify and grow and I look forward to continuing to build on that relationship and see another local business thrive.”

Holloway Plastics manufactures all types of plastic retail and exhibition displays, working with shop fitters and designers to create beautiful and bespoke plastic lettering, plastic covers, light diffusers signs and so much more. They also manufacture a range of industrial components working with materials like perspex polycarbonate ABS and aluminium composite, all of which can be laser cut, routed or vacuum formed.

A wide variety of production techniques allow the company to influence every step of the process, from design and prototyping, all the way to manufacture. It’s an approach that has earned the company an enviable reputation.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Holloway Plastics, said: “We have completed three ERDF-funded projects with the support of Walsall Council now. The first enabled us to rebrand two websites, build a trade counter and meeting room, install new external signage and source branded workwear for all our staff. The second project helped us fund two new machines: a diamond polisher and a CNC router.

“The third project, which has just completed, enabled us to significantly upgrade our manufacturing software, upgrade the company server and our e-commerce website to the latest platform to help us fulfil our growth plans.

“On each of these projects, the team from Walsall Council has been really helpful in getting us through the application and claims processes, making each one a really smooth transaction.”

Walsall Council’s business growth team is available to support Walsall-based businesses of all types and sizes.