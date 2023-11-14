Guest Motor Group powers into the future with new site

Guest Truck and Van represents a £4 million investment that has transformed a once abandoned site.

"Our objective in reviving this former bingo hall site was to demonstrate our commitment to the local community as well as the progressive trends in commercial vehicles," said Robert Spittle, managing director of Guest Motor Group. "By embracing emerging technologies like electric and alternative fuels, we're ensuring our services are in lockstep with the industry's trajectory."

With a substantial rise in the use of alternative fuels in commercial vehicles reported over the past year, the new facility has been designed to operate sustainably while servicing eco-friendly vehicles and fleets.

The site in Bushbury Lane reflects a strong commitment to sustainability, currently undergoing solar panel installations for greener energy usage.

The new location also accommodates group company Vehicle Lining Services, which is a long standing part of the group’s offering with specialised fit-outs for vans and trucks, including compliance packages for the London FORS scheme.

"This Guest Truck and Van location is more than just a branch; it is a symbol of our commitment to customer service, a beacon for sustainable alternatives, and a statement of our intention to stay at the forefront of commercial vehicle trends," added Mr Spittle.

The centre incorporates unique aspects of the site's history, integrating two cutting-edge commercial vehicle inspection pits into the remnants of the former railway maintenance yard, including preserved railway platforms and tracks that were uncovered during excavation works.

In addition to revitalising part of the Bushbury area, the facility creates 12 new local job opportunities.

Coupled with the existing Wolverhampton Guest Truck and Van branch, it will enable the company to better address the rising demand for IVECO trucks, FIAT Professional vehicles, along with an extensive range of pre-owned units at the original Wolverhampton site.

Guest Motor Group's latest initiative marks another chapter in its century-old journey of balancing tradition with innovation. Since its inception by Frank Guest in 1902, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to comprehensive vehicle offerings without compromising on its cherished family values.

The new branch is the 14th in the group and not only represents an exciting future for the company and its stakeholders, but it also underscores Guest Motor Group's commitment to the evolution of commercial vehicle services for fleet and individual operators across the central belt of England.