M&S opens new Birmingham Bullring store creating 100 jobs

The team gathered at the store entrance at 10am with store managers, Emily King and Naomi Hartley, who were joined by guests of honour Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar, to cut the ribbon and declare the store officially open.

The new 65,000sq ft store includes a market-style foodhall plus clothing and home & beauty departments.

It is the first of nine new M&S stores set to open throughout November – the biggest ever month for new M&S store openings.

The team handed out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder was guaranteed a win – whether it was a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery - with one lucky customer getting a £200 M&S voucher.

Emily, who has worked at M&S for over 18 years, said: “We are thrilled to officially open our brand new store today in Birmingham city centre at the iconic Bullring. The last few weeks have been so exciting for us all as we’ve seen the store take shape, and I’d like to thank everyone in the team for all their hard work to make sure everything is ready for our loyal customers today.”

Naomi Hartley, who shares a role with Emily and has also worked at M&S for 18 years, said: "The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in Birmingham, and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features that the store has to offer. Along with our existing Birmingham team of 145 colleagues, we’re really pleased to introduce over 100 new recruits to M&S Birmingham Bullring who can’t wait to meet everyone.

The store is located at Unit 1a and is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

The existing team moved from the former city centre store in High Street to the unit that was previously part of Debenhams.