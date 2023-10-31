Notification Settings

Late night shopping event at designer outlet

By John CorserCannockBusinessPublished:

The latest late night shopping event at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands is taking place on Thursday, November 2.

The events are held twice a year at the Cannock shops complex and shoppers can get up to 20 per cent discount off favourite brands with extended opening hours

The extended opening hours are 9am to 10pm.

There will be a fifth off top brands at more than 30 stores across the centre includingCalvin Klein, Carvela, Tommy Hilfiger and Ted Baker.

There will also be a wide range of entertainment including a roaming brass band in the afternoon and an evening performance by a LED drumming band from 6pm

On Wednesday, November 1 McArthurGlen Club members will receive early access to the late night shopping offers, with a personalised invite to the exclusive preview day.

Barbour is opening a brand new store at the centre to coincide with late night shopping.

To celebrate the grand opening at 11am on Thursday there will be a number of offers throughout the day for women, men and children.

David Jackson, centre manager, said: “As we approach the festive season, it’s the perfect time to find that ideal gift and be one of the first people to visit the newly opened Barbour store."

