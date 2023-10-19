BOXPARK coming to Birmingham - with 200 new job opportunities

Artist illustration of the proposed BOXPARK scheme at Floodgate Street Arches, Digbeth

It is scheduled to launch in 2025 and will be the group’s second BOXPARK-branded development outside of London.

The new site will be located at Floodgate Street Arches in the heart of Digbeth and will offer all-day dining and a unique programme of entertainment.

BOXPARK has agreed a 15-year lease with landlords The Arch Company for the site, which will see the space under four 12-metre high railway arches transformed into a food hall and events destination.

Spanning nearly 17,000 sq ft, the proposed plans for the site feature a large, covered structure with around 10 kitchen units and four internal bars set across two floors.

Proposals for the scheme also include an external space for seating with two bar units.

The group is investing around £5 million into Digbeth.

The scheme would also drive a significant volume of footfall to the area, with over a million people expected to visit each year.

BOXPARK will also work closely with Birmingham City Council to promote local supply chain routes and recruitment.

BOXPARK chief executive Simon Champion saod: “We are delighted to announce the new location for our next BOXPARK venture. Our team has searched extensively for sites in Birmingham since 2016, and having considered multiple locations across the city we believe Digbeth is perfect for this scheme. The area’s eclectic mix of creative businesses is the perfect match for our ethos of supporting and championing local creatives from food to art, music and beyond. As a dynamic and fast-growing business, we hope BOXPARK will be an exciting addition to Birmingham.”