Hauliers make space to grow with new Wednesfield site

Steelpark Way

The new site, based off Merrills Hall Island between Steelpark Way and Wednesfield Way, has been built on a renovated parcel of land, and is now home to the majority of the growing West Midlands based BJS Haulage and Construct IT fleet.

The Steelpark Way site comes purpose-built, with secure gated access and 24/7 staffing, and is situated in a prime location for their current client base and proximity to the M6 – meaning more room to grow as the businesses continue their expansion.

As part of the sustainability initiatives at the group, the site has also been equipped with standard charging points for its electric auxiliary vehicles, and a heavy-duty charger as part of the HGV fleet’s electric future.

The two sister companies, part of the BJS Family of brands based in the Black Country, share various sites across the region with the third company in their portfolio, BJS Home Delivery, along with a number of other strategic outbases across the country.

BJS Haulage work across various sectors for their clients, along with providing line haulage services for their home delivery sister, while Construct IT is focused on the construction sector, shifting bricks, blocks, and a variety of building materials for manufacturers, importers, and merchants across the country.

Amarat Gill, operations director for BJS Haulage and Construct IT, said: “The new Steelpark Way site is a welcome addition to the BJS and Construct IT portfolio and a further statement of our commitment to investment in the local area.

"As our client base continues to grow, it’s important that our facilities and infrastructure grow with it, all so we can maintain the high service levels that we’re known for.