The restaurant is opening in early 2024.

Birmingham-based M&B is to open the first Orleans Smokehouse in Solihull in early 2024 at a former Harvester site

It is intended to rival the Hickory's Smokehouse chain operated by Greene King.

There are 19 Hickory's including those at Wall Heath in the Black Country and Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury.

A new Hickory's is also planned for Solihull.

M&B is already advertising for positions on its website for Orleans Smokehouse including a general manager.