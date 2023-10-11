Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Demand for bricks has fallen

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Brickmaking group Forterra has seen a fall in demand for its clay and concrete building products in the last three months.

Forterra has one of its factories at Cradley
Forterra has one of its factories at Cradley

The group, which includes the Cradley Special Brick factory on Corngreaves Trading Estate, Cradley Heath, said tha signs of market improvement seen in May and June did not continue into the second half of its financial year.

Market demand deteriorated in July and August with August weaker than July.

Foirterra said this continued in September.

It anticipates demand to remain at the levels which experienced over the past quarter for the rest of the year and expects full year earnings before tax will be below previous expectations.

Forterra has taken steps to align production levels with market demand. Consultation is currently underway on the mothballing of a brick factory at Claughton in Lancashire along with cuts to production in its Aircrete business.

It is working on the assumption that 2024 demand will be at a similar level to 2023 and will look to align production output with this level of sales.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News