Demand for bricks has fallen

Forterra has one of its factories at Cradley

The group, which includes the Cradley Special Brick factory on Corngreaves Trading Estate, Cradley Heath, said tha signs of market improvement seen in May and June did not continue into the second half of its financial year.

Market demand deteriorated in July and August with August weaker than July.

Foirterra said this continued in September.

It anticipates demand to remain at the levels which experienced over the past quarter for the rest of the year and expects full year earnings before tax will be below previous expectations.

Forterra has taken steps to align production levels with market demand. Consultation is currently underway on the mothballing of a brick factory at Claughton in Lancashire along with cuts to production in its Aircrete business.