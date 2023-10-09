High food hygiene ratings for pubs and restaurants across the Black Country

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker of 5 is something businesses want

There are four and five star ratings all around for restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and takeaways across the region.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Smashburger at Unit 3 Gallagher Retail Park, Wednesbury; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Cafe Local at Wolverhampton Railway Station, Railway Drive, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Blue Apple Contract Catering Ltd at Unit G2, Valiant Way, Pendeford, South Staffordshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 4: The Hideout Gourmet at Unit 1 Argyll Works, Alma Street, Smethwick; rated on August 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Windmill at 116 Coronation Road, Wednesbury; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Leaping Wolf Food at The Leaping Wolf, 107 Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Loyal Lodge at 15 Furnace Hill, Halesowen; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: The Old Bush at High Street, Swindon, South Staffordshire; rated on September 25

• Rated 4: Foxhunt Harvester Public House at Hagley Road, Hayley Green, Halesowen; rated on August 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at 1 Foxoak Street, Cradley Heath; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Perico at 54 Park Lane West, Tipton; rated on September 6

• Rated 4: Bell-a-Pizza at 199 High Street, Smethwick; rated on August 28