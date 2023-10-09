Rugeley's Wilko store will reopen next weekend as a Poundland

The store in Shrewsbury Mall, Market Street, is one of nine former Wilkons that will change over on that date..

There will then be 29 former Wilko stores trading as Poundland.

The discount retailer, which is based in Walsall, said that the nine new stores will have extensive grocery, household and general merchandise ranges found in every Poundland store.

They will also feature the same Pepco family clothing that is now also rolling out to more than 500 of Poundland’s existing UK and Ireland stores.

Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We’re moving at pace because we know how important opening these stores are to local communities.

“While stores will get more extensive refits in next year, we’re proud that another nine former Wilko stores will begin their Poundland journeys this coming weekend.”