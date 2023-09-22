City's tenth business week to begin

The Halls is the venue for the Business Breakfast

A range of events are open to city businesses to get involved.

It will raise awareness of support that is available and showcase opportunities available now and in the future.

The main event of the week is the city’s annual Business Breakfast on Thursday, September 28 from 8.30am to 11am at The Halls Wolverhampton.

The focus for the breakfast is ‘Creating a Visitor City’ and the line-up of speakers includes Lyndsey Turner-Swift, deputy England director at Visit England; Steve Homer, chief executive oft AEG Presents – the new operators of The Halls; Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool; Katie Trout, director of policy and partnerships at West Midlands Growth Company; Simon Cooke, director at Apam – the new owners of the Mander Centre; Ninder Johal, chairman of Wolverhampton City Investment Board and Tim Johnson, chief executive of Wolverhampton Council.

An introduction to the West Midlands Social Enterprise Boost Fund with Access to Business is taking place on Monday for anyone looking to start up a social enterprise or community interest company or who needs support with an existing project.

Molineux Meets on Tuesday is a business networking event at Molineux Stadium with a feature spotlight on helping businesses to unlock opportunities.

Wolverhampton Wednesday with City of Wolverhampton College is on Wednesday with an introduction to the brand-new T-Level qualification.

Protecting your business against cyber-attack with University of Wolverhampton is also on Wednesday,

There is a women entrepreneurs masterclass at Wolverhampton Science Park on Thursday and Let’s Talk Sustainable Business Growth is at the National Brownfield Institute on Friday.

Council chief executive Tim Johnson said: “We’re looking forward to the tenth annual Wolverhampton Business Week taking place in the city next week.

“The event has come a long way during the last decade and we’re proud that it has allowed us to work with partners to try to engage and support businesses and organisations from Wolverhampton and beyond.

“As always, it will feature the flagship Business Breakfast event, as well as the broadest ever range of events and workshops which cover a range of topics including digital marketing, growing a sustainable business and starting a social enterprise. We also have a special event led and delivered by business women and female entrepreneurs.

"All of the events are free and open for businesses of all shapes and sizes and I encourage them to sign up and get involved.”