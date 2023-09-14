Dudley engineering company fined for failing to protect workers from welding fume

Dudley Magistrates Court

Associated Metalmasters Limited and managing director Darren Spittle were prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following an inspection of the company’s former site at Woodside Industrial Estate, in Pedmore Road, Dudley, in October 2021.

HSE inspectors found the company had failed to put in place appropriate precautions to control the exposure of mild steel welding fume from metal inert gas (MIG) welding taking place at the site.

Breathing in welding fume can lead to asthma, pneumonia and lung cancer.

A subsequent HSE investigation found Associated Metalmasters Limited had initially complied with two improvement notices served by the workplace regulator in 2016 and 2019.

The notices required the company to make improvements to its MIG welding process.

However, the company failed to sustain its compliance with the notices meaning there was an inadequate control of exposure to welding fume.

Spittle was in control of the MIG welding process and was aware of the improvement notices.

HSE said the company could have sustained compliance with the notices by ensuring that industry standard controls for the welding were provided and maintained at the site.

These controls would have likely included a local exhaust ventilation (LEV) and respiratory protective equipment (RPE).

Associated Metalmasters Limited, of Grazebrook Industrial Park, Peartree Lane, Dudley, pleaded guilty to breaching a regulation of the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002. The company was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay £3,896.30 in costs at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Spittle, of Bright Street, Wollaston, pleaded guilty to breaching a section of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and he was fined £2,000.

HSE inspector Heather Campbell said: “There are clear dangers from welding fume – remaining compliant with the law is not something that can tail off over time.