New owners for empty Lichfield pub - and they have plans to reopen it

By John CorserLichfieldBusinessPublished: Comments

An empty pub in Lichfield has been bought by the Heartwood Collection.

The Crown
WTS Property Consultants has completed the sale of The Crown in Tamworth Street.

Teddington-based Heartwood, the Alchemy Partners-backed group, plan to make it their 23rd Heartwood Inn and 37th pub and brasserie overall.

It is the first in the West Midlands.

Richard Tole, director at WTS Property Consultants, brokered the deal and said: “I am delighted to have acquired this property off market on behalf of Heartwood Collection and I have no doubt that their team will do an excellent job transforming the building which has been vacant for some time.

"I am very much look forward to visiting the pub as a customer when it reopens."

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

