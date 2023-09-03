The Crown

WTS Property Consultants has completed the sale of The Crown in Tamworth Street.

Teddington-based Heartwood, the Alchemy Partners-backed group, plan to make it their 23rd Heartwood Inn and 37th pub and brasserie overall.

It is the first in the West Midlands.

Richard Tole, director at WTS Property Consultants, brokered the deal and said: “I am delighted to have acquired this property off market on behalf of Heartwood Collection and I have no doubt that their team will do an excellent job transforming the building which has been vacant for some time.