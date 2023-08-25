Notification Settings

Takeaway owner hauled before court after over putrid waste and evidence of rats

By Kerry Ashdown

Hygiene inspectors found putrid waste and evidence of rats at a takeaway, a court heard.

Mr Kay's Pizza in Walsall Road Cannock. Image courtesy of Cannock Chase Council

Mr Kay’s in Walsall Road, Cannock, was shut down by Cannock Chase District Council over what the inspectors discovered there.

The business – which at its last inspection in 2019 was given a three-star satisfactory rating – has now been hauled before the courts.

Its owner Raja Kamran, 41, of Melbourne Road in Cannock, previously admitted five counts of failing to comply with food hygiene regulations.

He has now also admitted five counts of failing to comply with food hygiene regulations on behalf of his company, Raja Balti Cannock Ltd.

On Thursday North Staffordshire Justice Centre heard that  in 2021 officers found improper storage of waste, open containers and waste that was putrid, as well as evidence of rat and pest infestation.

The court was told the outlet was no longer in use, but it was not completely clear if the company had ceased trading or not.

The case was adjourned until November 16 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Business
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

