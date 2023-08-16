30 jobs with new shop at Bentley Bridge

It also has its own beauty studio area where customers can access professional treatments including piercing and nail services.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of a new store in Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, allowing us to continue growing the presence of Superdrug in Wolverhampton. With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our local customers will love and welcome the new store.”