30 jobs with new shop at Bentley Bridge

By John Corser

A new branch of Superdrug is opening in Wolverhampton on Thursday, August 17.

Bentley Bridge, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
The shop at Bentley Bridge Retail Park, Wednesfield Road, has created 30 new jobs.

The new 8,000 sq ft store at Unit C4 will offer health and beauty products, toiletries, beauty treatments and fragrances.

It also has its own beauty studio area where customers can access professional treatments including piercing and nail services.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of a new store in Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, allowing us to continue growing the presence of Superdrug in Wolverhampton. With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our local customers will love and welcome the new store.”

Business
News
By John Corser

