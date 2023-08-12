Phone Cave in Willenhall

Luke Miles, from Wednesfield, was recently made redundant from his job working at National Highways, but is now using this opportunity to open his new business.

Speaking ahead of the store's opening day on Saturday, he said: "I was recently made redundant after working in the highways industry for 10 years.

"I worked really hard for a career in that industry for 10 years but now I see it as everything falling into place.

"Of course no one wants to be made redundant but it has given me a sort of push to open up my own business.

"I have always wanted to open up my own business, and so I looked into gadget repairs, and found some courses to do that will help me.

"I enrolled on the course, invested some money into a shop and now we are ready to open."

The shop, Phone Cave, is based in Eastgate Business Estate off Willenhall Road, Willenhall.

The store will be mainly fixing phones, tablets, laptops and other gadgets, as well as selling accessories for tech.

To mark the opening, Luke is holding a raffle, for which customers can purchase tickets online.

The prizes are:

PlayStation 5 console

Gift vouchers for businesses in the trading estate

A bluetooth speaker

Information on how to enter the raffle can be found at facebook.com/Phone_Cave.

Luke wants to use this opportunity to teach his children lessons he feels he wasn't taught at school.

He said: "We didn't really get opportunities or get told how to start a business or how to manage money that could lead to success or create a pathway for your life.

"Especially being your own boss, we were never taught this growing up. So now, I want to be able to pass these things on to my two children, and teach them how to set up a business, run it, and of course there will be trial and error.

"I'm not claiming to be the next Alan Sugar, but I'm trying it - I'm trying a new business out and I would never know unless I try.