Teepee Electrical gets £15k grant from Walsall Business Support

Councillor John Murray and Steve Clarke

Teepee Electrical, which was founded in 1989, is a leading supplier of wiring looms, cable harnesses and panel assemblies to domestic and international clients in the rail sector, electric vehicles, coaches, buses and vehicle converters such as ambulances, police cars and fire engines. It employs 54 staff at its manufacturing site in Bloxwich.

Due to growing demand from new and existing customers last year, the company acquired a second manufacturing site in Aldridge, which is currently being developed.

Teepee Electrical used the £15,000 grant from Walsall Business Support to invest in new Arcadia harness manufacturing software, which is now up and running in the business.

The new software will increase collaboration and speed up design changes, offering process continuity, more detailed drawings and an improved interface with existing and new customers.

Managing director Steve Clarke, who was recently named in The Manufacturer’s Top 100 manufacturing professionals list, commented: “Receiving this grant has been fantastic for Teepee Electrical. It is great to see the business being recognised in the Walsall area.

“The software we have purchased is essential for securing our position as leaders in the marketplace. Without the funding, we would have had to wait to invest in it, which would have risked us getting left behind.

“Manufacturing improvements that will result from the new technology will generate more market opportunities for the business and enable us to grow, which in turn will create more jobs for local people and enable us to invest in the next generation – something we are passionate about.

“We are hoping to take sales past the £3m mark and towards £5 million over the next 12 months, and this will require continued investment in our people and both our Bloxwich and Aldridge sites.”

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

Councillor John Murray, chairman of Walsall Business Support, said: “We offer grants for businesses looking to bring growth, skills and employment to the borough of Walsall, with the aim of benefitting as many local people as possible.

“We were really pleased to be able to provide Teepee Electrical with this grant. The business is a brilliant Walsall success story, providing a wealth of employment opportunities for local people, many of whom have very long service with the company.

“This is a great example of how a growing business can benefit from a Walsall Business Support grant to add value to the wider community, and we wish them every success in the future.”