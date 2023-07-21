Ladder for Staffordshire: New partner supporting Ladder

Kevin Davis, left, and Craig Watson

The West Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network is a group of employers who are committed to promoting apprenticeships to bridge the skills gap.

The network engages in a range of activities and events that promote and demonstrate how apprenticeships enable progression opportunities to both apprentices and employers.

Chris Morris, whose day job is learning and development manager at farming equipment supplier IAE, based in Stoke-on-Trent, is also chairman of the Stoke and Staffordshire sub-region of WMAAN.

Mr Morris said: “The WMAAN is pleased to be working closely with the Staffordshire Ladder in promoting apprenticeships across the county of Staffordshire and the West Midlands region.

“It’s great that we have this opportunity to work closely with the Ladder to ‘fly the flag’ for apprenticeships, having already drawn up a close partnership with local enterprise partnerships, combined authorities, career hubs and sector bodies.

“It’s crucial we help to improve the skills shortages from across the network and partnering with the Staffordshire Ladder will help to ensure we have a joined-up approach with our partners.”

Rob Colbourne, chief executive of PTP Training, which trades as Performance Through People and is part of the BCTG Group, is one of the founders of the Ladder network.

Mr Colbourne said: “We are pleased to welcome WMAAN as the latest partner supporting the Staffordshire Ladder campaign.

“We know that WMAAN includes may committed employers and by linking up with them the Ladder is made even stronger and more influential.”

Kevin Davis, chairman of the Ladder, met Craig Watson, project manager for the WMAAN, to discuss the new partnership at the recent Staffordshire Apprenticeship Graduation event.