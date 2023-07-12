Roofing apprentices hitting the heights with SPV

Mohammed Farhan, left, and Jack Lal

Aldridge-based SPV is part of the Phoenix Consortia group and apprentices have become an integral part of the business.

The focus on apprenticeships has led to the company becoming one of the sponsors in the Express & Star Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

It is sponsoring the apprentice of the year for tech, digital and creative industries, after Phoenix supported the initial awards in 2022

SPV believes that apprentices bring fresh ideas, new thoughts and embrace new technologies.

Apprentices currently make up 10 per cent of its workforce and over the last three years SPV has supported 10 apprentices to complete their Level 2 qualifications and become qualified roofers.

Since partnering with Juniper Training in 2019 to help support and develop its construction pathway course for 16 to 18-years-olds and partner to deliver the three Trailblazer standards in roofing, SPV has taken on 12 apprentices who have all gone on to excel in the roofing industry, working for the company and some even setting up on their own.

Mohammed Farhan was a stand-out student from the first Building Futures construction pathway course run by Juniper in 2019. He was the first apprentice SPV employed in 2020 from the pathway course within the sheeting and cladding division. His eagerness to learn, work with the team, attendance and attitude to his work really stood out from the start.

Mo went on to win many industry awards, including NFRC young roofer of the year and the Birmingham Apprenticeship Awards apprentice of the year and he was also interviewed for the People Make Roofing Campaign.

Since achieving his Level 2 Trailblazer qualification, and at only 21, he has gone on to undertake further qualifications including Prefabricated Access Suppliers’ and Manufacturers’ Association, International Powered Access Federation and first aid qualifications and will be undertaking a Site Supervision Safety Training site managers qualification in late 2023 as he is going on to manage small-scale projects for the business.

Mo has visited several local schools to talk to students about his roofing journey and promoting a career in roofing and the opportunities that exist within the industry.

He has now been tasked with mentoring the newest apprentice, Jack Lal.

Mo said: "Supporting an apprentice is good as it allows me to be able to teach and pass on my knowledge to Jack. Its good to show him how hard work pays off with recognition, training and responsibility and show him that if you work hard and continue to learn all the time, you can progress very quickly in this industry.”

Jack, who is 17, recently joined after completing the Juniper construction pathway course. After showing a keen interest in roofing and having had an exemplary attendance record with a great attitude to his work, he showed all the same qualities that were seen in Mo back in 2020.

Following a two-week work experience trial and having passed his Construction Skills Certification Scheme test, he was offered the apprenticeship at SPV Special Projects in the sheeting and cladding division.

Jack said: “Being an apprentice is a great way for me to start my roofing carer. It allows me to get the full understanding of roofing and cladding whilst learning on site and in centre.

"It gives me extra motivation working with Mo, knowing that he has started on the same journey I am about to embark on and seeing the success he has had.”

From left; Jon Hall, James Harris, Tyler Newall and Kate Whatley

Kate Whatley, commerical manager of SPV, enthused: “Mo and Jack are testament to how much hard work and dedication can ensure progression in the roofing industry. Their attitude and approach to their work is exemplary and it is fantastic to see an successful apprentice mentoring a new apprentice within the business. Mo and Jack have a bright future ahead of them.”

Kyle Moseley-Wlodarz at the Skillbuild competition

SPV had more good news recently, with slating and tiling apprentice Kyle Moseley-Wlodarz recently competing in the highly regarded SkillBuild competition run in conjunction with the Construction Industry Training Board and Works Skills.

Kyle came second in his regional heat at the Simian training centre in Warrington and is now waiting to hear if he will be competing in the national finals in Milton Keynes in November.

*To find out more about the training centre and the courses SPV offers visit spvtraining.co.uk