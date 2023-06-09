Notification Settings

Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company to sell a brewery

Wolverhampton Business

The Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company is planning to sell one of its breweries.

CMBC chief executive Paul Davies said it intended to put Ringwood Brewery in Hampshire up for sale.

It will include the rights to Ringwood's ales including Old Thumper Forty Niner, Razor Back and Boon Doggle.

CMBC has begun the search for the right buyer for the business.

Mr Davies said it was a decision that had not been taken lightly.

"To ensure our future growth and simplify the business, we are looking for a new owner for Ringwood," he explained.

With the brewery in Ringwood being in a residential area expansion is complicated.

CMBC's logisitics operation there is to close with deliveries moved to depots at Tiverton anbd Farnborough.

Ringwood Brewery was founded in 1978 and was bought by Marston's in 2007 for £19.2m.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

