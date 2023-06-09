Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company to sell a brewery

CMBC chief executive Paul Davies said it intended to put Ringwood Brewery in Hampshire up for sale.

It will include the rights to Ringwood's ales including Old Thumper Forty Niner, Razor Back and Boon Doggle.

CMBC has begun the search for the right buyer for the business.

Mr Davies said it was a decision that had not been taken lightly.

"To ensure our future growth and simplify the business, we are looking for a new owner for Ringwood," he explained.

With the brewery in Ringwood being in a residential area expansion is complicated.

CMBC's logisitics operation there is to close with deliveries moved to depots at Tiverton anbd Farnborough.