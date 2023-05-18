Timber firm to create 100 Wolverhampton jobs after other business announces redundancies

The National Timber Systems Wolverhampton site

National Timber Systems (NTS) is expected to start recruiting soon as it takes over an existing building at Owen Trading Estate, off Wobaston Road in Pendeford, close to junction 2 of the M54.

The multi-million pound investment will create one of NTS’s largest manufacturing sites, with the premises measuring 70,000 sq ft.

The news has come just days after it was revealed that timber frame and truss business Robinson Manufacturing is winding down operations in Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton, after entering administration with 61 staff being made redundant.

A pre-pack deal was agreed for Robinson Manufacturing’s Ebbw Vale site to be bought by Solihull-based truss manufacturer Wyckham Blackwell.

NTS, a division of National Timber Group, supplies housebuilders, developers and the modular sector with engineered timber and off-site construction products, including the panelised roof system NTSROOF, floor and wall cassettes, engineered joists, roof trusses and spandrel panels.

Currently it has four sites at Sheffield, Catterick, Newcastle and Bristol with an annual turnover of almost £50 million and 240 employees.

Nick Kershaw, National Timber Systems managing director

Nick Kershaw, managing director of NTS said: “With the new site at Wolverhampton we are strengthening our geography towards having a true national footprint with sites in Yorkshire, the North East, South West and now the Midlands.

“It also signals a step-change in our manufacturing capability to service the increased level of customer demand generally and for our ranges of new and innovative products.

“A number of different engineered wood products will be manufactured at Wolverhampton. Turnover from this site alone is expected to exceed £20 million. We will start recruiting soon and the site will be fully operational later this year.”

National Timber Group, which has its headquarters in Sheffield, created NTS from the combination of Arnold Laver and NYTimber.