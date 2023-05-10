Expansion for law firm

Dave Hodgetts (chief executive of Talbots Law), left, Simon Booth and Lynne Robson (Sarginsons Law)

Talbots Law, which has seen fees accelerate to £22 million in 2022, will retain all of the company’s 20 legal professionals, including managing partner Ian Cox, finance partner Lynne Robson and partners Chris Bailey and Simon Booth.

Plans are already in place to invest in the refurbishment of its city centre office on the Quadrant and build on the practice’s long-established local heritage to grow the business from £1m to £3m between now and 2025.

The acquisition is the latest part of Talbots Law’s rapid expansion that has seen it open a new office in Edgbaston and embark on a recruitment drive that has almost doubled its workforce to nearly 400.

“We’ve been looking to establish a presence in Coventry for a while, so when the opportunity to bring Sarginsons into the Talbots family came up, we knew we had to act,” explained Dave Hodgetts, who joined as chief executive in 2021.

“The firm has an excellent reputation in the city and across Warwickshire and shares similar company values to our own, placing its staff at the heart of the business and ensuring a personal service to its clients.”

He continued: “I’m delighted that everyone, including the senior management team, have agreed to stay on for the next part of the journey and we’ll look to use our scale and expertise to build on its well-established reputation in providing legal services in Coventry.”

The acquisition, which was arranged by David Sparkes from independent mergers and acquisitions brokering specialist Millbourn Ross, was completed on May 1.

It takes Talbots Law’s offices to nine across the Black Country, Birmingham, Worcestershire and now Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mr Hodgetts concluded: “We are well on course to hit our growth plans, and this is being fuelled by our determination to combine strong local presences with national legal support to individuals, families and businesses.