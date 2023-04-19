Sutton Coldfield businesswoman honoured at glittering awards ceremony

Catherine Williamson receives the Woman of Achievement Award from Nikki Reid of Nikki Reid Homes

More than 300 people assembled at Coombe Abbey for the glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Coventry musician and BBC radio presenter Sandra Godley.

And Catherine Williamson, of JoFish and former President of The Speakers Association, Sutton Coldfield was among the winners, collecting an honour of Woman of Achievement.

This year also saw the introduction of four new categories celebrating creatives - including Outstanding Woman In Sport, Outstanding Woman In Creative Arts, Woman In Music and The Sandra Godley Music Award.

The winners were selected from hundreds nominations across the UK and abroad at an independent judging day last month.

Special guests included former member of The Drifters, Roy Hemmings.