Sutton Coldfield businesswoman honoured at glittering awards ceremony

By Matthew PanterBirminghamBusinessPublished:

A Birmingham businesswoman was among the inspirational achievers from across the region honoured at the fifth Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards.

Catherine Williamson receives the Woman of Achievement Award from Nikki Reid of Nikki Reid Homes
More than 300 people assembled at Coombe Abbey for the glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Coventry musician and BBC radio presenter Sandra Godley.

And Catherine Williamson, of JoFish and former President of The Speakers Association, Sutton Coldfield was among the winners, collecting an honour of Woman of Achievement.

This year also saw the introduction of four new categories celebrating creatives - including Outstanding Woman In Sport, Outstanding Woman In Creative Arts, Woman In Music and The Sandra Godley Music Award.

The winners were selected from hundreds nominations across the UK and abroad at an independent judging day last month.

Special guests included former member of The Drifters, Roy Hemmings.

The awards also raised £2,300 for two West Midlands charities, Coventry Foodbank and Surviving Bereavement, through an auction and raffle.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

