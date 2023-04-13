Walsall bar to reopen under new name after £500k revamp

The extensive refurbishment by Smethwick-based Davenports Brewery of the Wolverhampton Street bar will take around six weeks and cost well over £500,000.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for Davenports said: “Bar10 boasts a great loyal customer base who all enjoy the social atmosphere that the bar delivers, but with the venue now looking tired it was time to breathe new life into it and give the customer a great new experience.”

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said: “We’re thrilled that Davenports, a company with such a strong heritage and relevancy for today, is once again investing into the Midlands – and more importantly Walsall. It is a significant investment that not only creates jobs, but also adds to the appeal and offering of the area.”

General manager of the venue, Nicki Shaw added; “I can’t wait to open the doors as The Met. I’ve seen the plans and they are very impressive. Regulars, and new clients, will love what we have to offer in terms of food and drink, and the setting. It’s exciting times.”

Katie said: "There has long been a history of sport in pubs, it’s watched and debated in pubs, and brings people together. The venue lends itself in size to being able to offer an authentic sports bar experience, whilst its canalside setting means we can continue that experience outdoors too.