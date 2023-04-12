Notification Settings

New KFC in Tamworth will create up to 40 jobs

By Matthew Panter

A new KFC is set to open in Staffordshire at the end of the month.

KFC is coming to Tamworth

The new restaurant, off Ninian Way, Wilnecote in Tamworth with bring a new jobs, a KFC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said: “The rumours are true. The Colonel is coming to town at the end of the month, bringing 40 new jobs to the area.

"We know we’ve got lots of KFC fans in East Tamworth and we love the area too!

"We can’t wait to settle in, bringing our famously delicious fried chicken!

"Our shiny new coop will offer locals dine-in, takeaway, delivery and click and collect.”

Starbucks are also set to open at the site and a spokesperson said: "We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Tamworth in the near future."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

