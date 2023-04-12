New KFC in Tamworth will create up to 40 jobs

KFC is coming to Tamworth

The new restaurant, off Ninian Way, Wilnecote in Tamworth with bring a new jobs, a KFC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said: “The rumours are true. The Colonel is coming to town at the end of the month, bringing 40 new jobs to the area.

"We know we’ve got lots of KFC fans in East Tamworth and we love the area too!

"We can’t wait to settle in, bringing our famously delicious fried chicken!

"Our shiny new coop will offer locals dine-in, takeaway, delivery and click and collect.”