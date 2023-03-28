Big wheel coming to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock

A big wheel will be coming to McArthurGlen in Cannock this week.

Visitors to the retail outlet will be able to take 10-15 minute rides with scenic views of Cannock during the spring and summer.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children, while a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £20. These can be purchased on the day.

McArthurGlen is also bringing new street food options to customers in its Destination Social area.

Options will include loaded fries, ice cream, and donuts.