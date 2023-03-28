Notification Settings

Big wheel coming to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock

By Eleanor LawsonCannockBusiness

A big wheel will open to members of the public at the McArthurGlen designer outlet in Cannock on Saturday.

Visitors to the retail outlet will be able to take 10-15 minute rides with scenic views of Cannock during the spring and summer.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children, while a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £20. These can be purchased on the day.

McArthurGlen is also bringing new street food options to customers in its Destination Social area.

Options will include loaded fries, ice cream, and donuts.

The big wheel, which opens on Saturday and runs throughout spring and summer, is open 11am - 8.30pm from Monday to Friday, 11am - 8.30pm on Saturdays, and 11am - 6.30pm on Sunday.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

