Luxury hotel in Wolverhampton rules out housing asylum seekers after rumours

Mount Hotel Country Manor in Tettenhall. Picture: Mount Hotel

The Mount Hotel Country Manor, in Tettenhall, posted a statement to say the suggestion was false and would not be closing to the public.

Currently at least 22 hotels are being used across the West Midlands to house asylum seekers, in a process the Home Office wants to end.

One person said on social media: "I heard The Mount Hotel was closing to the public and will be used (for accommodation) for asylum seekers. Is there any truth to this?"

And the prestigious hotel responded on its page: "Just a quick message to put the rumour that we are closing for asylum seekers to bed. We have worked for 11 years to build up our brand and reputation, and we have gone from strength to strength investing in both our team and property.

"We love providing hospitality to people in the area and as a family run business have no intention of anything but this. We have some big and exciting developments coming this year none of which involve closing to the public."