Bar hoping to change night-life scene in Wolverhampton opens doors

The venue offers a range of music including up-and-coming artists

Club Moet has opened on Queen Street in Wolverhampton and is keen to attract concert-goers returning to the city once again after the multi-million pound revamp of Wolverhampton Civic and Wulfrun Hall.

Skye Stewart, who is general manager at the venue, said: “We don’t really think there is anything out there for over-25s at the minute in Wolverhampton – it’s either a really young crowd or it’s pubs. We can really compliment the current up-burst of live entertainment in Wolverhampton, including the Grand Theatre which we are right by. I think it’s a really exciting time for Wolverhampton with the re-opening of The Halls and for us to open.”

The bar, which opens four nights a week, will see a rotation of DJs playing 80s and 90s music as well as a selection of tribute acts. It is also set to invite up-and-coming artists in the area to perform every Sunday.

Skye, who previously worked revitalising the pub scene in Northampton, added: “We’re looking to do tribute acts, we’ve got a Westlife tribute band coming down before St Patrick’s Day and we’ve got so many leading tribute bands coming down over the next few months.