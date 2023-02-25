Bar hoping to change night-life scene in Wolverhampton opens doors

Club Moet has opened on Queen Street in Wolverhampton and is keen to attract concert-goers returning to the city once again after the multi-million pound revamp of Wolverhampton Civic and Wulfrun Hall.
Skye Stewart, who is general manager at the venue, said: “We don’t really think there is anything out there for over-25s at the minute in Wolverhampton – it’s either a really young crowd or it’s pubs. We can really compliment the current up-burst of live entertainment in Wolverhampton, including the Grand Theatre which we are right by. I think it’s a really exciting time for Wolverhampton with the re-opening of The Halls and for us to open.”
The bar, which opens four nights a week, will see a rotation of DJs playing 80s and 90s music as well as a selection of tribute acts. It is also set to invite up-and-coming artists in the area to perform every Sunday.
Skye, who previously worked revitalising the pub scene in Northampton, added: “We’re looking to do tribute acts, we’ve got a Westlife tribute band coming down before St Patrick’s Day and we’ve got so many leading tribute bands coming down over the next few months.
“We want to put Queen Street back on the map because it's been a bit forgotten about, and there are some lovely restaurants along the street.”