Firms mark five-year IT partnership

Paul Taylor, left, and Adam James

Kidderminster IT solutions provider Minster Micro Computers, and Wolverhampton-based digital label specialist CS Labels, began their IT link-up five years ago, with Minster Micro contracted to handle a series of upgrades to the firm’s IT systems and networks following its 2018 expansion to new purpose-built headquarters in the city’s Steel Park Trading Estate.

Due to a further period of growth for CS Labels, the company has opened a second manufacturing site in Wednesfield, with Minster Micro again providing a range of IT hardware and software as CS Labels steps up the global distribution of its adhesive label products.

Susan Marlow managing director of Minster Micro Computers said: “We have loved working alongside the team at CS Labels over the past five years and providing them not only with a range of bespoke software and hardware, but also with advice around their networks and IT security.

“Given their extensive growth, with customers now spread across the world, the company knew is needed reliable, integrated systems which were also fit for the future.

“With ongoing support, we are delighted to have delivered those systems and been able to support with advice around cyber security too. To be supporting CS Labels with their latest expansion into its additional manufacturing base in Wednesfield has been another great project for us and it’s a great relationship we look forward to taking into the next five years.”

Adam James, co-managing director at CS Labels added: “Since the start of our partnership, the team at Minster Micro have provided us with absolutely first-class advice and support on our systems and our cyber security.

“We put huge trust in the Minster team to upgrade our systems as part of our move five years ago and they provided us with a completely new IT infrastructure which meets both our current and future needs. Minster’s constant support and technical knowledge is of huge value to us and it’s a relationship we value greatly.”

Minster Micro Computers has more than 40 years’ experience of supporting a range of businesses and sectors. The company is a recognised cyber security specialist and also offers a full suite of IT support services for SMEs and larger organisations. It also supplies ERP/business management, manufacturing, CRM, payroll and HR software, training and implementation. Readers can access the firm’s website through www.minstermicro.co.uk.