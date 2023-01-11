Grants of up to £10,000 available for businesses in Tamworth

Tamworth town centre. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

The aim of the grant from Tamworth Borough Council is to support town centre businesses in the current economic climate by establishing or improving their physical or digital presence, gain new customers, increase turnover and increase opportunities for survival, through effective brand image and an improved service or product.

The council has allocated a total of £25,000 per annum in funding for the next three years with grants of between £2,500 to £10,000 available.

To apply for the funding, businesses must have been trading for more than six months, with a premises based in the town centre and have fewer than 250 employees.

They must be registered with HMRC or as a registered company.

Any town centre business can apply but if the scheme proves very popular, priority will be given to businesses operating in the Hospitality, Food and Drink, Leisure and Heritage sectors.

Stephen Doyle, Tamworth Borough Council Portfolio Member for Skills, Planning, Economy and Waste, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of this new grant scheme to support our town centre businesses during these very challenging times.

“We know many businesses, shops and restaurants are working under very different conditions with the cost-of-living crisis and inflation. Therefore, we really want to reach out and offer additional support where possible.

“Although these grants will not be the answer to all the ongoing economic challenges, we do believe that these funds can go a long way in helping businesses upgrade their offering to customers and cover increased costs of items such as repairs, lighting and digital support.”